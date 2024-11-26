2 Miami Prison Inmates Had a Baby Without Ever Meeting

Joan Depaz and Daisy Link are both imprisoned in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. The pair, both in their 20s, are in the big house for separate murder charges. They’ve never met in person and yet found a way to have a baby together.

How they pulled it off is no miracle, despite Link calling their child “a miracle baby” and Depaz comparing her conception to “the Virgin Mary.” They are attributing magical properties to their own rather clever, if gross, scheme.

Videos by VICE

The happy murderous couple started chatting through the AC air vents in their cells. Daisy told WSVN7, Miami’s Fox affiliate, “You would knock on it and you can hear the people from the different floors. You would stand on the toilet actually to be able to talk to them.”

Inmates can also use the air vents to pass notes with one another and share pictures. Depaz always wanted to have a baby but felt like the whole prison thing was going to make that a bit difficult. After getting to know Link through the air vent communications system, Depaz asked him if he wanted to have a child. Link said yes. The plan quickly fell into place.

Depaz could drop an object like a pen down her air vent and it would show up in Link’s room. So, Depaz would masturbate into Saran Wrap every day “like five times a day for like a month straight.” He would roll it up like a cigarette and attach it to a line in the air vent that she would pull into her cell. Link would then scoop the semen into a yeast infection medication applicator and inject it into her.

While the chances of getting yourself pregnant this way are slim, they are still very possible, according to Dr. Fernando Arkerman, medical director of the Fertility Center of Miami. All of this happened back in January. The baby was born this past June 19 at Jackson Memorial Hospital near downtown Miami.