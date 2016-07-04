When TV Home Shopping Gets Sketch: Here’s Miamigo’s Video for “Forever”

You can watch it all in the premiere of the video for “Forever” below. Turns out it’s the British duo’s first shot at creating their own visual.

“Making our first music video was so much fun,” explain the band. “Watching our idea / storyboard take form with the actors, sets and lights was unreal, like making our first movie. We storyboarded the video first then designed the sets, last we created the three characters to play out the story. Walking onto set the first day of shooting with the wonderful ELS and meeting the cast was like walking into the physical storyboard, we were blown away!

“The idea is to represent the belief of nothing lasting forever. The video centers around a young lady looking to buy something tangible that’ll last, the couple on the shopping channel represent some surreal unrequited love. We’re very much inspired by 80s/90s slasher movies we felt a dark ending was necessary to add a little twist the vibrant video.”

Watch below!