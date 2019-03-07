Michael Cohen is suing the Trump Organization for failing to pay his legal fees

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, is suing his former employer, the Trump Organization for failing to pay his legal fees.

In a lawsuit filed in a New York state court on Thursday, Cohen alleges his former employer owes him $1.9 million for attorneys’ fees and other costs involving his work in “multiple congressional hearings” and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to CNBC.

Cohen alleged the company stopped paying his legal fees in June 2018.

The lawsuit also suggests the Trump Organization stopped reimbursing Cohen after he appeared willing to cooperate with attorneys at the Southern District of New York and the special counsel to provide information regarding Trump and his businesses.

“Additionally, by failing to indemnify Mr. Cohen, as required under the indemnification agreement, only after it became clear that Mr. Cohen would cooperate in ongoing investigations into his work for the Trump Organization and its principals, directors, and officers, the Trump Organization breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the indemnification agreement,” the lawsuit alleges.



The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Cohen pleaded guilty in August to a litany of financial crimes, and pleaded guilty in November for lying to Congress. He heads to prison in early May. Last week, he again testified before Congress that his boss was a “cheat” and a “con man,” and provided both testimony and evidence to suggest Trump may have been involved in at least 11 different felonies.

Cover image: Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, arrives at the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee in the basement of the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol March 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)