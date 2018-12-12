Michael Cohen now plans to tell the whole world about Trump

Michael Cohen plans to tell the world everything he knows about President Trump — but only after the Russia probe ends, his lawyer said shortly after Cohen’s sentencing Wednesday.

Cohen is ready to appear before any congressional committee investigating Trump, his attorney Lanny Davis said in an statement to VICE News on Wednesday, moments after Cohen was slapped with a three-year jail sentence by a judge in Manhattan.

“At the appropriate time, after [special counsel] Mueller completes his investigation and issues his final report, I look forward to assisting Michael to state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump — and that includes [to] any appropriate congressional committee interested in the search for truth and the difference between facts and lies,” Davis said.

Cohen pleaded guilty to nine felonies stemming from a litany of fraud and lies committed over several years, including steps he took to shield Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

A return to Congress would mark a second try in a place where Cohen already committed perjury for Trump’s benefit. At an appearance in 2017, Cohen told a Senate panel that efforts to construct a huge Trump Tower in Moscow ended months before they really did, and downplayed his outreach to the Kremlin for assistance with the project.

Davis presented Cohen as a reformed truth-teller, who has cooperated “fully” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe.

“Michael Cohen, former attorney to Donald Trump, continues to tell the truth about Donald Trump’s misconduct over the years,” Davis said. “Mr. Trump’s repeated lies cannot contradict stubborn facts.”

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, however, have criticized Cohen for not agreeing to cooperate on other matters beyond those directly connected to his own criminal charges.

Former prosecutors and other legal experts have said the emerging details of Cohen’s criminal activity already appear to suggest potential legal jeopardy for anyone in Trump’s circle who might later be shown to have coordinated with his false statements to Congress or otherwise abetted his crimes.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme in fall 2016 to make hush-money payments to two women claiming they slept with Trump. Prosecutors working for the Southern District of New York have said those payments were made “in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1” — Trump.

In his statement, Davis said that after Cohen’s sentencing he will no longer serve as Cohen’s attorney, but would continue on as a “communications advisor.”

Cover image: Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, accompanied by his children Samantha, left, and Jake, right, arrives at federal court for his sentencing, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York, for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)