Michael Cohen used Trump’s money to buy a Twitter account that called him a “sexy” “pitbull”

All those women on Twitter constantly lusting after “sexy” “real man” Michael Cohen, as it turns out, do not exist.

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney used his boss’s money to pay someone to run an account called “Women for Cohen” that fawned over the lawyer’s looks and abilities as a litigator. The account frequently used hashtags like #sexy, #handsome, and #pitbull to create the illusion that Cohen had a large female fanbase.

One tweet, for example, quoted Cohen when he compared his looks to a young Andy Garcia and said that Cohen was “even more sexy.”

Here are some other examples:

Cohen paid $25,000 and gave a boxing glove to a man named John Gauger to “rig” polls in Trump’s favor, which led to the creation of the Women for Cohen account at Cohen’s request, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. Gauger runs a small IT company called RedFinch and was supposed to get $50,000, though he said he never did. Cohen, however, got a full $50,000 reimbursement from Trump, according to the Journal.

After the Journal published its story, Cohen tweeted that everything he did was out of “blind loyalty” to Trump, who directed him to hire the company.

As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging, what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 17, 2019

Rudy Giuliani, who’s now Trump’s personal lawyer, called Cohen “untrustworthy” and denied his assertion that Trump asked him to hire RedFinch.

Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress, tax evasion, and more charges, which landed him three years in prison, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Specifically, Cohen paid $130,000 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels in an attempt to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, an expense he later asked the president to reimburse. Trump acknowledged in a financial disclosure form that he completed the reimbursement.

He’s expected to testify before Congress in February.

Cover image: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)