Michael Flynn is getting a “service to America” award from right-wing conspiracy threorists

If you’ve been wondering what Michael Flynn’s been up to lately, wonder no more: He’s hanging out with Pizzagate conspiracy theorists and alt-right media personalities.

Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser who’s awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI and could spend up to six months in prison, is scheduled to accept an award Friday night at a conservative conference from far-right publication The Gateway Pundit.

Flynn is scheduled to accept an “Award for Service to America” and will receive it following a speech series on why Trump is “#Winning” at the 47th annual Phyllis Schlafly’s Gateway Eagle Council.

The Gateway Pundit is a far-right fringe publication that often pushes hoaxes and conspiracy theories. Most infamously, it falsely reported that a man from Michigan was responsible for the car attack in Charlottesville.

The publication has also spread rumors about Hillary Clinton’s health and voter fraud. And it incorrectly identified a man it called a “far-left loon” as the shooter in Las Vegas who killed dozens of people attending a country music concert.

The Pundit has invited an impressive who’s who of far-right conspiracy mongers and alt-right personalities to its weekend conference, including Mike Cernovich, Stefan Molyneux, Kanye West-approved Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, members of Poland’s far-right party, and more.

