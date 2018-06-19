Michael Jackson Is Getting His First-Ever Broadway Musical

The jukebox musical has been one of Broadway’s go-to formats for many years, (see Mamma Mia! for ABBA, We Will Rock You for Queen, and Rock of Ages for all of 80s arena rock) and now one of pop’s most celebrated bodies of work is getting the stage treatment. As reported by Variety, Michael Jackson’s estate has approved and announced a Broadway show that will tell the late singer’s life story.

Details are still very scarce: the musical has no title at this moment and will debut in 2020. The book will be written by Lynn Nottage, a Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright known for her 2017 play Sweat. English ballet choreographer will be handling the dance moves, while the music will apparently draw from Jackson’s entire catalogue. That’s about all we know for now, but a show of this scale and social importance will likely have more revealed as the premiere date approaches. You can read more here.

