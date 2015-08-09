Michael Jordan Says He Could Beat LeBron “No Question”

Michael Jordan is like the anti-Bill Murray. There are mad unsupported rumors that he just shows up in places and acts like an asshole. And no one can prove it. There’s probably a reason why you don’t see him on TV—aside from the occasional Hanes commercial—and why his film co-stars were all cartoons.

But you can count this as one of the more innocuous disses he’s made. Jordan was doing an “ask me anything” round in front of a bunch of campers at the UC Santa Barbara location for his Michael Jordan Flight School, when the inevitable came up: could he beat LeBron in his prime? Jordan answered with a coy ‘world’s greatest’ response. “No question,” he said while backing up and wearing a smug smile. The self-doubt was palpable. “You can ask LeBron [inaudible] as well and he’s gonna say, ‘no question.’”

Videos by VICE

Among other things Jordan addressed: how Larry Bird is the biggest trash talker, he loves Robin Thicke, dunking over Dikembe Mutumbo, his preference for Dean Smith over Phil Jackson (who “got lucky”) and how he wanted to be a weather man—notably missing the opportunity to joke about making it rain. Kids ask the craziest questions.