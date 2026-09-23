Michael Kiwanuka Reveals Severe Stroke While Announcing New Album

Beloved musician Michael Kiwanuka has announced a new album, while also revealing that it comes as he’s recovering from a stroke.

The 39-year-old singer shared the news in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “I’m very happy to be announcing to you my new album Fudge,” he began. “I’m especially happy because the last few months I’ve been battling some health problems which would heavily hinder and get in the way of me making music for the foreseeable future.”

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Kiwanuka went on to share, “A few months ago I suffered a stroke brought on by a bleed in my brain brought on by high blood pressure. It’s a long journey recovering from a stroke, which is why I missed some gigs recently out in the US, but I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

British singer Michael Kiwanuka’s new album is titled ‘Fudge’

The British artist also addressed any questions fans might have about touring. “I’m not sure when I’ll be able to be back out on the road or what that will look like,” he explained. “The brain injury I suffered was quite severe, so there’s a lot of rehab to be done.”

“It’s a long, tough journey ahead, but I’m fighting to get better,” he continued. “It has been a difficult few months, I must say, but it feels like I’m on my way there now.”

Finally, Kiwanuka extended his gratitude to the health professionals who treated him, as well as everyone who’s shown him support. “I want to say a special thank you to all the incredible NHS staff,” he said. “And every single medical professional who has helped care for me and continue to help and encourage me in my recovery.”

“And thank you to my friends and family for their continued support,” he added, “and to my team who will keep you updated with all things Fudge-related.” Kiwanuka captioned his post: “A letter from Michael. More news to come on Fudge tomorrow.”

At this time, it does not appear that Kiwanuka’s new album has an announced official release.

Photo by Sorcha Bridge/Getty Images