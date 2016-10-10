Stream a New Track from Michael Mayer and Joe Goddard That’s Just “For You”

For nearly two decades now, Kompakt co-founder Michael Mayer’s been one of our favourite DJs and producers. From the absolutely essential fabric 13 and Immer mixes to mindblowing 12″s like “Love is Stronger than Pride” and “Privat”, when it comes to pristine, sad-eyed, stargazingly romantic house and techno, no one comes close.

And that’s why the recent announcement of a brand new album had us so excited here at THUMP HQ. &, which arrives on the 28th of October via !K7, sees the Cologne man team up with a series of collaborators for an album that keeps his track record impeccable. Featuring everyone from Roman Flugel to Miss Kitten, Prins Thomas to Barnt, the album’s a consistent treat, and you’ll love it as much as we do.

As a sneak preview, why not have a listen to the Joe Goddard featuring “For You”, which is just as dewy-eyed as you’d expect. For us sadlads raised out in the sticks on a strict diet of melancholy-microhouse and weary, weepy arch-electropop, “For You” is a perfect reminder that the things you held dear as a teenager will always have a hold over you. Goddard’s doleful vocal shuffles over the kind of marching bassline that Mayer knows how to deploy to absolutely stunning effect, whilecosmic synth droplets peal off into the distance, echoing into the eternal nothing that’s going to claim us all one day.

Tuck into it exclusively here on THUMP right now.

& is out on the 28th of October via !K7