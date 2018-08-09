Michael Moore Takes on Trump in the First Trailer for ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Michael Moore’s 2016 film TrumpLand may not have swayed the election toward Hillary like he hoped, but now, the documentarian’s back to try it again. On Thursday, Huffington Post premiered the first trailer for Moore’s latest doc, Fahrenheit 11/9, named for the day Trump was elected—and it’s due out in theaters just in time for the midterm elections.

“Can’t take the insanity? This is the movie that will end the madness,” the trailer says, in between shots of Trump and neo-Nazi rallies. The minute-and-a-half-long trailer also includes footage of Moore sitting down with Parkland survivor David Hogg, following the rise of progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and hosing down the driveway of Michigan governor Rick Snyder with a tank of Flint water.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the last President of the United States,” Moore says at the trailer’s end, cutting to an ominous shot of Trump’s face.

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

During an interview with Stephen Colbert back in June, Moore explained that his new film is about the current state of America in the Trump era, and explores “how the hell we got in this situation, and how we’re going to get out of it,” he said. Judging by the trailer and the film’s title, the doc is something like a spiritual sequel to Moore’s wildly successful 2004 anti-Bush documentary, Fahrenheit 9/11, but with Trump in the crosshairs this time around.

Back in May, Moore teased the film by tweeting a clip from a 1998 interview on Roseanne Barr’s talk show featuring both him and Trump, where Trump calls Moore’s doc Roger & Me “terrific.”

I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me… pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018

“I loved what he did,” Trump tells Barr. “If I was Roger I wouldn’t have liked it, but I enjoyed it. I hope he never does one on me, though.”

