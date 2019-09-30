I Got Sex Advice from My Favourite Porn Star

Michael Vegas has a quality you don’t see too often in mainstream male porn stars: he’s hot.



I first stumbled upon the 35-year-old’s work during a scroll through the thumbnails of Bellesa.co, a free HD porn site aimed at women. Even surrounded by exquisite models in soft white lighting, Vegas stood out to me. There was something about his banana shirts and the way his glorious mop of blonde curls bobbed up and down as he ate girls out that was inconceivably charming and sexy. It helped that he ate pussy like a champion, with a balanced combination of energetic vigour and sweet, boyfriend-like tenderness. Quite frankly – and as a queer woman, I mean this in the best way possible – Michael Vegas eats pussy like a girl.

When I decided it was time to start paying for my porn, I chose to get a Brazzers subscription, because I was feeling horny at the time and just googled “best paid porn sites”. But I was soothed to find that, among all of the strange, basic kidnapping scenes and stepmom fantasies, was more Michael Vegas. On Brazzers he was rougher, funnier and even more committed to his preamble acting roles. I loved watching him in MMF threesomes, where he showed no squeamishness about seeing another dude’s dick. Then I found his own site, PegHim.com, which doesn’t require too much explanation.

Sure, it’s a bad idea to interview your heroes, but I think those rules go out the window when you’ve watched the subject being anally fisted (for research!!!). I also wanted to know who he would invite to his dream orgy, and knew no one else was going to ask.

VICE: Hey Michael, let’s jump right in: how did you get the nickname “Pig Daddy”?

Michael Vegas: Well, I’m a power switch. I love anal, and typically someone that’s a power bottom and really into anal and kinky sex would be considered a “pig” in the BDSM world, especially the gay world. It’s sort of an homage to the fact that I was inspired by gay fisting porn when I was making PegHim.com, because there isn’t any of that on the straight side. I’m also a “Daddy” to my “little”, who is my partner and girlfriend [activist and fellow adult entertainer] Siouxsie Q. So “Pig Daddy” is what we came up with together.

You mostly do straight porn, so what do you make of your large gay fanbase?

I actually started in gay porn, so most of my fanbase at that point was gay men and straight/bi women. Then I got into the straight side, where there’s a lot of homophobia, so I had to hide that aspect as long as I could until it came out. Then I just embraced it again.

And with pegging being your porn “speciality”, do you enjoy getting to play with gender roles in your films?

Absolutely. I’ve been called “gay” and “faggot” so many times, and those words don’t have any effect on me anymore. Once I got past that, I was like, “I’m just gonna do whatever I want.”

You call yourself “honorarily lesbian” in your Instagram bio. How did that come about?

That comes from Bree Mills. She runs PureTaboo, Girlsway, Gamma and Adult Time. She’s a creative genius, and she gave me a shirt that said “Honorary Lesbian”.

Most of the people I know who are also fans of you are, like me, bisexual women. I think it’s that mop of gorgeous blonde hair.

Yeah, I’m a handsome devil – and as a power bottom, I understand what it’s like to be penetrated. So when I’m having sex with a woman, I definitely have more empathy. I know how in your head it is and how weird it can be. I’m an empath, so I try to bring that into my sexual world also. It works out great.

Yeah it fucking does. So I first discovered you through Bellesa, which is the more romantic side, but I also enjoy the rougher side you show on Brazzers. Which set up do you prefer?

If I’m not making a real-looking movie, the set-ups I like the most are very gonzo. I like to just get into sex and start enjoying one another. I enjoy the Future Darkly stuff because I love filmmaking, and I love acting. Sometimes the characters I play make it hard to get out of that role and also have sex, because I’m really not an aggressive person during sex usually. I struggle to transition from being a piece of shit – like, playing a character that’s a real fuckin’ turd – to being an empathetic lover. I have the opposite of a boner at that point.

Why do you think you get given those roles?

Because I’m a great actor, and I’ve lived a life that’s left me full of equally strong feelings of happiness, elation, disappointment and rage. Before I got into porn, I trained to be a firefighter. Then, a week after I got my first job, I got in a motorcycle accident that nearly killed me. I went through a lot of turmoil and strife and drama, and finally decided I needed to live for myself or I was going to die. Before I had my motorcycle accident I was on the path to becoming a pretty big piece of shit. I was not as empathetic. I had to really rebuild who I was as a person.

If you were a major porn site director, what’s something you would change?

What really makes special porn is when you get two performers that enjoy working with one another, that aren’t told what to do too much, so that way the sex and chemistry can just flow. That’s when you end up in weird positions. Part of the problem is that Brazzers and MindGeek [the parent company of multiple free tube sites] make pornography by just seeing what’s getting searched and clicked on the most. Then the writers make something that hits all those weird points, so you get a plot like “this girl is wearing neon spandex and glasses and playing video games, her father is hiding behind the car, and there’s a key shot of her looking surprised when his dick falls out and someone’s cooking spaghetti”.

What’s the messiest part of what you do?

The lube for the PegHim.com scenes! I use something called J Lube, which is made for fisting and checking to see if cows are pregnant. It’s like monster slime. But I’m great at cleaning out my butthole. I know how to enema myself very well, to the point where I would put my butthole right onto your eyeball in full confidence I’m not going to shit on you.

How do you keep things interesting with Siouxsie Q when you’ve both come from the adult industry, professionally banging people all day?

Let me tell you something about BDSM: it’s just two adults playing with one another with a set of rules that they set up for themselves, that they’ve agreed to do together. You wanna stick a loudspeaker up your asshole and see what it feels like to play Beethoven’s 5th? Try that shit out. Stop judging yourselves. Get fucking weird. Touch your partner’s butthole with your nose, hold their feet while they’re orgasming. It’s so easy to have different, interesting sex. Sex in porn is so boring. It’s so vanilla. It’s the same positions and so much of the same “and now I cum on your tits!” stuff. I mean, cumming on tits is sweet, and maybe that’s your thing, but maybe try cumming on anything else.

How do you move your arm so fast when you’re rubbing someone’s clit and not get hand cramp?

Because you move from the arm, not the wrist. I juggle, so I’m used to spending a lot of time learning the correct sequence of movements to be effective and efficient.

Is that the same for your mouth? Because one of the reasons I started following you is because – your oral skills, dude. They’re amazing.

Oh, they’re out of this world. Some people get told they suck dick really well, but I eat pussy so well. One of my crowning moments was having Angela White tell me I eat pussy the best out of everybody. I was like, “Angela White, can I get you saying that in a voice message?” I just love vaginas and people smells, so sticking my face in a vagina just makes me so happy! And I wanna touch it and be nice to it, but also make the person attached to it jump and do weird things that they can’t control.

If you could design your ideal dinner party followed by orgy, who would you invite?

I mean, that would be basically everyone in the porn industry, but: Siouxsie Q, Martha Stewart, Mickey Mod, Robby Echo, Angela White, Kira Noir, Cherie DeVille, Danni Daniels, Lily Labeau, Sebastian Keys, and Aiden Starr. That would be ideal.

I would pay a lot of money to watch this as a porno, but don’t want to ruin it with cameras.

But we love cameras! So we wouldn’t be self-conscious. Just imagine this miniature arena, like two football teams, two orgy teams, and you just come together to orgy in the middle and everyone in the stadium’s watching. It sounds super Roman.

Is there anything else you’d like your fans to know?

Don’t be afraid of your own pleasure or sexuality, no matter who it is or what you like. It’s OK. You’re OK. There’s somebody out there that will love you for whatever it is. You don’t have to settle for a life full of bad sex.

Excellent advice. Thanks, Michael!

