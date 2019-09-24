Michelle Williams Would Like You To Stop Confusing Her for Michelle Williams

After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, the actress Michelle Williams took to the stage to give an impassioned speech about pay equality. Having called out the need for equality and resources, especially for women of color, the Dawson’s Creek actress has since been called a “total queen” and earned acclaim for an “instant classic” and the “best speech ever.”

Of course, there are also haters who have taken to the internet to push back against the speech, and to all of those people, well, Michelle Williams, the singer and member of Destiny’s Child, would like to remind them of one thing: That isn’t her, so please stop leaving her comments about the speech.

Michelle Williams, the singer, addressed the situation yesterday in an Instagram Live, a copy of which has been re-uploaded to Twitter. “I am Black, so I am trying to figure out why in the world I am getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams’s speech, which I thought was her truth. I thought it was awesome,” Williams, the singer, says to the camera. “But I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, ‘I am so sorry that my namesake upset you—but can’t you see that I’m Black?’”

Accidentally ending up on the Instagram page of Michelle Williams, the singer, makes sense for anyone trying to track down the actress Michelle Williams, given that the singer has the handle @michellewilliams. Michelle Williams, the actress, meanwhile, opts out of social media, having told Elle UK earlier this year, “I haven’t figured out how to use [social media] as a source for my own good.” Still, despite any confusion, a quick scroll through Michelle Williams’s Instagram feed should make it immediately obvious that it’s a page for the singer and not the actress. The two don’t look anything alike, and there isn’t a single reference to Michelle Williams, the Blue Valentine actress, to be seen.

As Michelle Williams, the singer, added in her video, “When you go and tag, look and see in that little small profile, you’ll see a Black girl, alright?” So please: stop tagging her in comments about the other Michelle Williams. Mean comments are never a good look, and sending them to the completely wrong person is even worse.