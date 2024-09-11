Michigan’s “I Voted” Sticker Will Be a Jacked Werewolf Hulk Hogan-Ing His Shirt Apart

You don’t often associate elections with fun. But the state of Michigan has injected a small dose of fun into civic duty by holding a contest to engage young people in the electoral process. They invited students to submit their design ideas for the state’s “I voted” stickers.

Nearly 500 entries were whittled down to 9 finalists, which were whittled down to a single winner as voted on by the citizens of Michigan: A totally jacked werewolf ripping his shirt off and howling into the sky in front of an American flag with the words “I Voted” on top. Hell yeah.

Videos by VICE

The werewolf Hulk Hogan-ing his shirt was designed by 12-year-old Jane Hynous from Gross Pointe Farms, a city of around 10,000 in the northeastern portion of Metro Detroit. Jane doodled out of boredom while watching the movie National Treasure in her social studies class. I haven’t been in school for many years, but it’s nice to see that some things never change. Kids are still watching movies in class that have only the vaguest association with that class’s field of study.

Courtesy of the Michigan Department of State

Jane’s ripped werewolf may have won, but I have to shout out some of the other finalists. Like the illustration of a bass with the words “I voted” written in its pattern across its body. Or the one with the deer wearing a hat featuring the state of Michigan that’s also wearing those wraparound Macho Man Randy Savage sunglasses that are popular right now. Or the one that simply says, “I voted yay,” in the kind of text that was clearly written using an index finger on a phone screen. Jane’s design will be handed out to voters this coming November.