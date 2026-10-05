Michigan Just Gave Us the Cringiest Eminem Parody of the Year For…School Bus Safety?

A Michigan city just outside Detroit has given us the cringiest Eminem parody of the year. But it’s for a worthy cause: school bus safety.

The tune is titled “The Real Miss Daisy”, and it’s a parody of Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady”. The project was a collaborative effort between the Sterling Heights Police Department and Sterling Heights Television (SHTV), along with Henry Ford II High School Theater and Advanced Studio Film students.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Essentially, it is exactly how it’s described. It’s a parody of Em’s hit track, but re-angled as an encouragement for drivers to drive cautiously around school buses. It also borrows its title from the iconic film Driving Miss Daisy, urging drivers to slow down.

Is it cringy? Sure, but hey, cringe isn’t always bad. This, at least, has a good message, and these kids clearly put a lot of effort into the project.

“Won’t the real Miss Daisy please stop up”

In a statement, Sterling Heights Police Chief Andrew Satterfield shared some insight into how the project came together.

“Keeping children safe on their way to and from school is a responsibility we all share,” he said. “We are grateful to Utica Community Schools, Henry Ford II High School Principal Lori Singleton, and the talented students and staff who participated in this project. Their ongoing partnership with the Sterling Heights Police Department helps us find creative ways to reinforce important safety messages and keep our community safe.”

Sterling Heights Police Lt. Aaron Susalla conceptualized the parody video, wrote the lyrics, and appears as the track’s featured rapper.

“We wanted to create something people would remember. Something fun, local, and attention-grabbing that still carries a critical message,” said Susalla. “A few extra seconds of patience behind the wheel can make all the difference for a child crossing the street or stepping off a school bus. We hope ‘The Real Miss Daisy’ video gives drivers a reason to pause, pay attention, and always stop for the bus.”

Sterling Heights government officials add: “Motorists are reminded to remain alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods, watch for children near bus stops, and obey all school bus warning signals. Drivers should never pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing, and its stop arm is extended.”

At this time, Eminem does not appear to have commented on the parody.

Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage