Michigan State Just Beat Michigan on the Craziest Damned Play

I have absolutely no idea how this happened but it did and it’s the craziest damned thing. Michigan was beating Michigan State 23-21 with ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. They were punting from midfield, protecting a two-point lead—which is still a dicey situation, to be sure—but all they had to do was make sure Michigan State did not get a good return out of it. Hoo boy, did they ever fuck that up.

The poor punter, Australian Blake O’Neill, fumbled the snap and as he tried to get a handle on it and do something with it—MSU would have at least had a shot at a field goal had they recovered it there—he flung it right into the willing hands of Jalen Watts-Jackson. Watts-Jackson then rumbled 38 yards to the end zone for a stunning end to a huge rivalry game. Holy shit.

I mean, just look at this guy. My God. The disbelief, the horror. I don’t even have a horse in this race, but it’s my favorite GIF of the year, and it’s not even close.

Please don’t sleep on the the crazy eyes peering through his arms, or the girl screaming “NOOOOOOO” behind him.

Update: Watts-Jackson suffered an injury, presumably during the pileup after the play.

Dantonio says Watts-Jackson is at hospital. Broken or dislocated hip.

