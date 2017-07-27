Mick Jagger Brings in Skepta to Question British Politics on “England Lost”

Earlier this month, British superstars of different generations, Mick Jagger and Skepta, were spotted in the studio together. At that point, it wasn’t clear if the two were actually cooking up a collaboration or just flexing for The Gram—either would have been suitable. But today, the former was confirmed when Rolling Stones founding member Jagger released a new track called “England Lost” featuring a verse from Skep. The track started as frustration from seeing England lose a soccer match but ending up being about the country’s current political climate. Here’s to more star-studded cross-generational bangers. Listen to the track above.

