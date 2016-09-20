Mick Jenkins Drops, “Fall Through,” Another Engrossing Cut from ‘The Healing Component’

Mick Jenkins’s new full-length album, The Healing Component, comes out this Friday, Setpember 23, capping off a months-long release process. Not that anything Jenkins has done since he confirmed the album’s completion in April has been anything less than fascinating. The record’s Sango-produced first single, “Spread Love​,” was one of his most soulful and melodic. And then there was “Drowning​,” an ominous track with a staggering, dramatic video to boot.​

“Fall Through,” the latest single from the record, played out as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 earlier today, isn’t as immediate as “Spread Love” or “Drowning,” focusing more intensely on Jenkins’s bars than sudden melodies; when it does reach a chorus, it’s more a mournful slumber than a hook. Lyrically, though, he’s right on top of his game: “Like…mirror, mirror on the wall / Who’s the most hated of them all? / Most creative of them all / Who’s post-racial, who’s the most basic? / Who despite that love them all? / So sticks and stones I rub them off / At this hater conjunction I’m an apostrophe, above them all / That’s why I keep my circle small.”

Press photo by Brian Lamb.

