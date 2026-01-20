Master the Art of Microdosing With These Low-Dose THC Drinks

The cannabis products online can be overwhelming, especially for those new to the world of weed. “High-Potency Gummies” or “Extra-Strength THC Drinks” can be intimidating, especially when you’re not even sure how much you’ll enjoy being high. When dipping your toe in cannabis, I suggest starting soft. And nothing is a better cushion than some low-dose THC drinks.

Perhaps you’re not a newbie, though. Maybe you’re a long-time user who wants a hint of a high during your workday, or you want to be able to throw back drink after drink and just maintain a gentle sensation. Whatever the reason brought you to this page, I’ve got some brilliant low-dose sippers for you to try.

These seltzers, sodas, social tonics, and sneaky mix-ins all contain less than 5mg Delta-9 THC. That’s how I’m defining low-dose here, as 5mg is usually where the “mid-dose” label comes in. These are microdosed drink options that deliver the same delicious tastes and comfortable highs, just on low volume.

Cann Lo Boys: 1mg THC

Cann is one of the best brands for people experimenting with their drink dosages. Their Lo Boy drinks contain a mere 1mg Delta-9 THC, plus 15mg CBD. These create a distinctly soothing effect and a light high. If you have no tolerance, these are a great place to start your cannabis journey. But even if you have a high tolerance, these can be a wonderful product to sip during the day. And they come in all the beloved Cann flavors.

FiveCBD: 2mg THC

Moving up a milligram, five makes 2mg Delta-9 THC drinks, which also contain 2mg CBD. These come in three scrumptious flavors: Black Cherry, Guava Passionfruit (my fave), and Grapefruit. The microdosed drinks are easy to sip on and won’t leave you in a cloudy haze of highness. You can still be functional if you have a tolerance, and if you don’t, you can enjoy a mild high.

Cann Original Social Tonics: 2mg THC

Cann is probably best known for their original Social Tonics, which are smaller cans that contain 2mg Delta-9 THC and 4mg CBD. While these are a low dose, each can is only eight ounces, compared to the usual 12-ounce cans that most THC drinks come in. They’re ideal if you want to microdose yourself without nursing a bigger drink for a while. But if you plan to open can after can, make sure you pace yourself.

Cann Roadies: 2mg THC

But wait, Cann has more! Roadies are little packets of hemp-infused liquid that you can mix into your drink. They come in the familiar Cann flavors, including Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemona Lavender, Ginger Lemongrass, and Grapefruit Rosemary. Plus, they’re usually also available in whatever the seasonal flavor is, which right now is Cranberry Sage.

The beauty of these is that you can mix them in with eight ounces of liquid or 20 ounces, making a drink dosed just how you want it. On the flipside, you can also pour multiple packets into one drink for something stronger. I like to add these to other THC seltzers (sometimes Cann ones) for higher doses.

Vena Happy Tonix Seltzers: 2mg THC

These Happy Tonix Seltzers contain a balance of 2mg Delta-9 THC and 2mg CBD, making them wonderful for taking the edge off after a long day. The three flavor options are all delicious, especially the Guava Passionfruit, but you can also try Grapefruit and Black Cherry. I recommend the variety pack so you can get all three!

Vena Happy Tonix Skinny Mocktails: 2mg THC

Vena also makes 2mg THC Skinny Mocktails, which are a little different, as they’re made to taste like some of your favorite alcoholic drinks. You get the Citrus Spritz (similar to an Aperol spritz), the Mojito, and the Margarita flavors. I find these mimic the familiar cocktails much better when you pour them over ice in a glass, but that might just be because of the vibes. If you’re looking to replace your alcohol habits with low-dose THC drinks, these are a fabulous option.

BREZ OG Micro Social Tonic: 2.5mg THC

The BREZ OG Micro Social Tonic is a special microdosed drink because it also contains Lion’s Mane mushroom extract, offering a unique high. You’ll feel energized and alert, and maybe a little more creative too. Even with the low-dose, the high is cerebral and noticeable, but you won’t be so zonked that you can’t remember where you are. It’s a lovely buzz that hits just right, like a high-five, not a slap.

Spruce Cocktail Packets: 3mg THC

Upping the dosage just a teensy bit more, these packets contain 3mg Delta-9 THC and 6mg CBD for a smooth-operator kind of feel. They come in innovative flavors — Raspberry Lemon Passionflower, Grapefruit Rosemary, and Citrus. They can be mixed into just about any other liquid, but I enjoy adding them to Sprite for a crisp and refreshing flavor profile. You can always double up if you want to go for a heavier dose.

cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer: 3mg THC

This is another mix-in option, allowing you to customize your drinks and control your dose even more. The little tube is cleverly designed to help you dose precisely, with a top compartment that fills up with exactly 3mg THC worth of liquid when you squeeze it.

You can add the whole 3mg to any drink (and even food). But it’s also easy to use less or more. So if you buy it as a low-dose option, you can always graduate to higher doses. And it comes in a lush Black Cherry flavor, or a flavorless option that can mix into literally anything.

Untitled Art Mystic Orbit Social Elixirs: 4mg THC

If you’re ready for it, you can step up to the 4mg THC level. I still consider this a microdose, but I know for newbies, this might be enough put on a strong stoned vibe. With 4mg in each can, the Mystic Orbit sodas are an easygoing ride, excellent for moderate users who want a gentle sensation.

Beyond the microdosing benefits, these are absolutely scrumptious. The variety pack comes with creative flavors, including Lunar Lemon, Cosmic Orange, Planetary Peach (my top pick), and Galactic Grape. You might think you know these flavors, but Untitled Art puts a unique twist on them.

Wims Pocket-Tonic: 4mg THC

For those who love the idea of adding a little THC to anything they want, Wims is an exceptional choice. They’re small packets that you snap open — which is super fun — and pour into whatever you want, from sodas to soup. Each Pocket-Tonic contains 4mg Delta-9 THC and 4mg CBD, so you get that balanced high without being so baked that you feel burnt. I think 4mg is the perfect dose for a low-tolerance user who definitely wants to be high, but still in control.