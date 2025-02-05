Micromancing is the Perfect Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2025

Love is in the little things—at least according to this new dating trend.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “micromancing” is taking the internet by storm, reminding us that we don’t need to break the bank to prove we care.

One dating coach, Anna Williamson, shared a video on Instagram detailing this 2025 romance trend.

“Instead of grand gestures, people are embracing the joy of micromancing—expressing your interest through small gestures that have a big impact,” she explained.

She then went into some examples, including sharing a playlist or meme with your lover.

“This is so important and I totally agree,” one person commented on Williamson’s post. “Even in marriage, I appreciate a text to say ‘our song just came on the radio’ over a huge bouquet of flowers. 💐”

Another added, “I’m here for the cute little gestures; they mean far more to me than grand gestures or expensive things ♥️.”

Others, however, weren’t so sure of this concept.

“So the bare minimum has a name now, got it,” one user wrote.

While I agree you don’t need to spend a ton of money on luxurious trips or a large bouquet of flowers, a little more effort than a meme would be nice. Think: heartfelt notes left on the mirror or a freshly-brewed mug of coffee in bed.

People express and receive love in a variety of ways, and it all comes down to personal preferences and compatibility. But micromancing—when done right—can be a great way to keep your love strong.