Microsoft Announces ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ Direct for June – And Yes, I’m Still Optimistic About Obsidian’s Second Game This Year

After years of anticipation, Microsoft has announced that they are ready to fully reveal The Outer Worlds 2 with a special Direct following their next Xbox Showcase in June 2025. But wait a minute—didn’t Obsidian Entertainment just release Avowed a few months ago? Yep, the RPG studio is gearing up to unveil its second game this year, and I’m surprisingly optimistic about it.

Obsidian Takes A Second Trip Into Space With 2025 Sequel, ‘the outer worlds 2’

Screenshot: Microsoft

The Outer Worlds 2 Direct is set for June 8 and will officially premiere on a livestream following the conclusion of the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 event. According to Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment is going to “reveal new gameplay details” about the upcoming RPG, while also offering “developer insights.” For a good idea of what to expect, the Direct mirrors what Microsoft did with Starfield in 2023—so we should see a solid amount of footage, especially with the game set to launch later this year.

Videos by VICE

The release of The Outer Worlds 2 follows in the footsteps of Obsidian Entertainment’s other RPG, Avowed, which debuted on Xbox Game Pass in February. What’s interesting is that according to Obsidian, both games were in early development between 2018 and 2019. Which means both projects have been in incubation around the same time. Another juicy tidbit is that Fallout (1997) creator Tim Cain stayed on as a consultant for The Outer Worlds 2. All this to say, while it may seem like Obsidian is releasing a lot of games in a short amount of time, they’ve actually been working on both of these titles for quite a while now.

Obsidian RPGs Have a Special Sauce Despite Their Flaws

Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment

Okay, let’s get this out of the way—Avowed was by no means perfect. But you know what? Its over-the-top gameplay was incredibly fun. Seriously, it has some of the most enjoyable combat I’ve experienced since Doom 2016. Avowed literally lets you become a time-bending space pirate. In one moment, you can dual-wield mage tomes to unleash a flurry of spells, then switch to a flaming claymore. Did I mention you can also kick a bear in the face?

Despite complaints from fans, I even found the story of Avowed interesting enough. The game’s biggest flaws, in my opinion, were technical. Walking into a city full of NPCs that just stand still was a bit of a culture shock. But my point is, the game was fun. Conversely, I had a similar feeling about The Outer Worlds when it released in 2019. The Sci-Fi RPG had excellent characters, as well as incredible side quests and worldbuilding. However, the game’s story campaign was incredibly short, and its ending felt abrupt.



I don’t know if Obsidian will finally hit a home run with The Outer Worlds 2. But honestly, I don’t really care. As long as the Microsoft-owned studio continues to put its unique stamp on its games, I’ll enjoy them—flaws and all. Saying that out loud, I can’t help but notice the irony: Obsidian Entertainment has kind of become the next Bethesda Game Studios—another developer known for games that players love despite janky gameplay and bugs. Hopefully, unlike Bethesda, Obsidian continues to make smaller games that allow them to keep their creative style intact.