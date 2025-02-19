Microsoft Debuts ‘Muse’ Generative AI for Gaming, and Fans Are Not Exactly Pleased About It

I’m hoping that Generative AI eventually hits the ceiling, much like NFTs did. While some companies are still trying to push NFTs as the next big thing, most folks have dropped off the train. They have forgotten about the Bored Apes, leaving them behind in the digital dumpster. Seeing Generative AI continue to advance is terrifying for anyone in the gaming, writing, and art fields. Now, using Bleeding Edge as the basis, Microsoft is gearing up to debut MUSE, and folks aren’t happy.

I Would Say That Muse Is ‘Bleeding Edge’ Technology, but That Means More Than 1,500 People Would Have Had To Play It

Just days after Phil Spencer mentioned that our Digital Libraries were safe, Xbox/Microsoft debuted its plans for MUSE. This Generative AI model was trained by the Ninja Theory game Bleeding Edge. And will supposedly create new gameplay types, alongside advancements to AI in games. Honestly? While I believe this type of technology could be useful to smaller creators? I don’t think this is going to pan out how anyone wants it to.

More than likely, this is going to bomb harder than anything we’ve seen before. While Generative AI admittedly has its place, I don’t think it will ever be able to properly recreate what the human touch can do for video games. Or any form of art, for that matter. While Capcom has expressed interest in using Generative AI for environments, MUSE seems to be aiming for bigger things.

"Today, countless classic games tied to aging hardware are no longer playable by most people. Thanks to this breakthrough, we are exploring the potential for Muse to take older back catalog games from our studios and optimize them for any device."news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/0… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T16:20:40.057Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSKy

Even the video, listed directly on the Release Page for MUSE, has been moved to Unlisted on the Xbox YouTube channel. Checking the comments on this video shows exactly how fans are feeling, and I’m in the same boat. I’ve been a big fan of Microsoft for quite a while. And I’ve even supported the idea of their games going multiplatform. But if they’re going to push for a Generative AI future, they can move on without me at this point. Even if Sony continues to push for Remaster after Remaster of games that aren’t even a full generation old, I’d rather play The Last of Us Part 1 Remastered: The Remaster than whatever Generative AI slop this could lead to.

At this point, I’m hoping Microsoft will prove me wrong. But I don’t have the highest hopes at the moment. The goodwill from fans is fading fast.