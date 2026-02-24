Microsoft Gaming Boss Asha Sharma Assures Followers That She’s Writing Her Own Posts

Asha Sharma’s Xbox play history got more attention than she expected over the weekend and the new Microsoft Gaming boss has some more details about why her account features such a wide variety of games and genres after just a month of activity.

“Faking would be a terrible idea and wouldn’t work”

Screenshot: Microsoft

After Microsoft’s shocking leadership changes were announced late last Friday, the new Microsoft Gaming boss spent the weekend engaging with the community on social media. Sharma is new to the world of gaming and took some time to answer questions, make jokes, and even shared her Gamertag.

Once Sharma’s Gamertag was in the wild, players immediately started following her account and analyzing her recent play history. The account is only a little more than a month old, but she seemed to have already crammed in a ton of gaming during that period.

In response to some questions about how she had played so many games and how varied in genre they were, Sharma explained that her household was sharing one Gamertag across accounts and devices, so not 100% of the progress was all her.

“Faking would be a terrible idea and wouldn’t work. I also didn’t expect my gamertag to blow up and the reality is more boring. I created it recently to learn and understand this world. I’ve played with my family, and it’s a shared home account across devices (which you can see in the range of games /achievements). Fixed that this weekend and everyone is only playing on their own GTs.”

Sharma went on to explain that it’s not her goal to convince anyone that she’s the best gamer. She’s trying to make sure she’s tuned into the community and the products, so that she’s able to lead the team effectively and ship the best games and hardware possible.

“But I get where this is coming from. I don’t pretend to be the best gamer and even though I’m playing, that’s still not my goal. My focus is to make Xbox the best place to play, return to our roots, ship great things, and become stronger for the future.”

Finally, Sharma added another confirmation that she is the one writing her own posts, not AI and not a social media manager. “And yes, I’m writing my own posts :)”

Sharma’s era of Microsoft Gaming is only just starting, so it will be very interesting to see what the future brings for the brand. Gamers will likely still be seeing the final products of Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond’s run play out over the coming year, so it will be a while before we see any new initiatives or projects spearheaded by Sharma actually revealed or live.