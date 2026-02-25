Microsoft Gaming Boss Says ‘Hardware Announcements Are Coming Up’

Asha Sharma’s vision for Microsoft Gaming going forward includes ‘returning to Xbox.’ Although it’s unclear exactly what that means or will look like, new details about her plans confirm that new Xbox hardware announcements are coming soon.

Screenshot: Microsoft

As Microsoft has leaned further into its Game Pass subscription offerings and releasing Microsoft Studios titles across platforms, some fans have begun to speculate that the company is moving out of the hardware game. With the next generation looming just over the horizon, it’s currently very unclear what the next Xbox, or if there will even be one, will actually look like.

With Asha Sharma now in place as the new boss of Microsoft Gaming, she’s attempting to recommit to Xbox and assure fans that Xbox hardware will be a part of the next generation of gaming. In a recent interview with Windows Central, Sharma spoke more about hardware and promised that some announcements are coming up.

“I am committed to ‘returning to Xbox,’ and that starts with console, that starts with hardware. You will hear more about that soon, we’ll have some announcements coming up. You will see us collectively investing here.”

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Xbox plans to be involved in the next-generation of hardware in some capacity. It was public knowledge that Sarah Bond had been working on future hardware, so Sharma’s team is likely going to help get that product (or products) across the finish line.

Given the current RAM shortage and general high prices across the board for components, it will be very interesting to learn more about the timing and prices of Xbox’s next hardware. To achieve the ‘largest technical leap’ promised by her predecessor, the next Xbox would require high-speed memory that currently costs much more than the components in the Series X at launch. A 2026 release seems highly unlikely at this point, but the team could be eyeing a 2026 reveal of 2027 products.

Many gamers are likely also wondering if the hardware announcements will include some sort of handheld component or SKU. Although the ROG Xbox Ally does offer the Game Pass experience on a handheld device, there are still rumors that Microsoft might like to have a first-party handheld console on the market, as well.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as Sharma continues to share more details about her vision for the future of Microsoft Gaming and what other hardware may be on the way.