Microsoft Gets It: Take Advantage of an Xbox-Led Massive Sale on a Bunch of High-Quality Indie Games!

I’ll never stop saying it: we love indie games here at VICE. So, when juggernauts like Microsoft and the Xbox come to the table to support the revolution, we tell ’em to pull up a chair! ID@Xbox announced their Indie Selects Anniversary Celebration. That means from now until February 3, you’ll be able to capitalize on a hell of a sale on some of 2024’s best indie selections!

If you follow the above link, six of 2024’s best indie games are front and center. Balatro, Animal Well, The Plucky Squire, Neva, Crow Country, and Hypercharge Unboxed have heartwarming stories from their respective developers. Oh, and duh — you can snatch them all (only a few of the above highlighted titles have discounts, though). Granted, all of them are worth it at full price, so you better get in while Microsoft’s feeling generous!

Did I mention there are over 200 indie games Microsoft and the Xbox are offering with discounts? Classics, too! Alien Hominid, Backpack Hero, Blacksad (Blacksad is a detective game I highly recommend, by the way). Check out your options! Here’s how you can access the collection:

“The Anniversary Collection can be found in the Indie Selects row on Xbox Store Games home from January 29 to February 11. Here’s how to find it:

From Xbox Home, select Store

On Store go to the left nav bar and select Games Home.

On Game Home scroll down until you see the collection!”

Microsoft understands that the indies are the future with this incredible xbox sale

Listen, Microsoft has been an incredible ally to indie creators in recent years. I usually don’t hype up companies but so much, but, yeah, Xbox knows what it’s doing. Additionally, it’s representative of another major step forward for indie games and creators. If Microsoft is indeed stepping back into a full publisher role, it’s a great choice to use their considerable resources to boost excellent indie titles that we’d otherwise never hear about. I’m not mad about it! Who knows? Maybe a VICE/Xbox indie union could be in the cards one day. Life is full of surprises. *Shrug*