Microsoft Hoping to Keep Xbox Games Multiplatform for Foreseeable Future

Xbox has had a bit of a rough patch over the past few generations. The runaway success of the Xbox 360 has not been replicated by either the Xbox One or Xbox Series consoles. In a LinkedIn post shared by Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, it seems plans to continue bringing games from the Xbox ecosystem to additional consoles are still rolling along.

Mentioning “four of our fan-favorite” titles, Nadella confirms that Xbox Games Studio is planning to continue pushing for more multiplatform titles. While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was supposedly never coming to PlayStation, the confirmed release date debunked that quickly. At least we have Starfield, right?

The Microsoft Annual Report 2024 also seemingly confirms a drop in Xbox console sales. A total reported 13% decrease over previous quarters, to be specific. However, with the acquisition of Activision/Blizzard, alongside the increased multiplatform effort, gaming revenue itself saw a reported 39% increase.

What Does This Mean As An Xbox Owner?

It’s hard not to feel a little pessimistic as an Xbox owner, especially seeing the rumors floating around about exclusive series like Halo and Gears of War potentially debuting on a PlayStation or Nintendo console. It’s also a strange future to consider without a viable PlayStation competitor on the market. Xbox wants us to power our dreams, but they need to get out of this nightmare first.

It’s also hard watching games like Silent Hill 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth stay on the competition’s side of the fence while they seemingly walk away with the crown for this current generation once again. It would be nice if both sides would play ball together, instead of just one constantly needing to shoot for 3s at all points in time.

Without a doubt, things are looking a little rocky for the Microsoft brand at the moment. Seeing studios such as Tango Gameworks being shuttered is painful. Hi-Fi Rush was a brilliant game, and seemingly did well enough to be moved onto other platforms. It’s hard to sell hardware when you don’t have the games to back it up.