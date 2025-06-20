Microsoft Might Have Confirmed Xbox Steam Store Rumor With AMD Announcement

Microsoft recently announced that they have signed a multi-year deal with AMD to make the new Xbox console. Buried in the announcement, however, was the reveal that the next-generation device will no longer be locked to a single store. Did Microsoft just confirm the Xbox Steam leak from months back?

Xbox Steam Might Be Possible After Microsoft Announces AMD Deal

Screenshot: YouTube: Xbox

On June 17, Microsoft released a video titled “Xbox + AMD: Powering the Next Generation of Xbox”. In the minute-long video, the President of Xbox, Sarah Bond, announced that they have teamed up with AMD to create their next console. However, towards the end of the video, Bond made an interesting statement about how players will be able to purchase games on the new Xbox.

Videos by VICE

“This is all about building you a gaming platform that’s always with you. So you can play the games you want across devices anywhere you want. Delivering you an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device.” It’s the part where Bond mentions the console not being locked to “a single store,” which is interesting. Back in May, a leak claimed that the next-gen Xbox would allow players to access Steam and Epic Games Store.

Screenshot: Twitter @TheTrueDH, @Xbox

Adding fuel to the fire, the Xbox Twitter account responded to a fan who pointed out what Bond had said. User ‘TheTrueDH’ tweeted, “No one is even talking about how she said ‘not locked to a single store.’” Xbox then responded to the post with the eyes emoji. While not an outright confirmation of Steam, it at least shows that Microsoft is putting a big emphasis on moving away from a single store on their next device.

A Leak in May Claimed Steam Was Being Added to Microsoft’s Store

Play video

The reason many believed that Sarah Bond’s comments were a reference to Steam stems back to a May 2025 rumor. According to the leak, it was claimed that the next-gen Xbox would feature Steam and the Epic Games Store at launch. Essentially, players would be able to access whatever store they wanted from the console. Which would basically make the next-gen Xbox a PC.

With the latest AMD announcement on June 17, it makes the rumors seem a lot more plausible. If true, the leak also claimed that Microsoft has already begun testing Steam on their new console. Or more specifically, the rumor was that Steam is being tested as an app in the Microsoft Store. Whether we actually get Steam at the launch of the next-gen Xbox is pure speculation at this point.

It should also be pointed out that Bond’s statements were made following the reveal of the Xbox ROG Ally X. So, “not locked to a single store” could also be in reference to that. Which would line up, as it’s already been confirmed that the Xbox handheld will be able to access Steam. It’s possible the rumored Steam store might be limited to the new ROG Ally and not home consoles. Hopefully not, though. I could see the next-gen Xbox actually giving PlayStation 6 a run for its money if they give users access to Steam Sales.