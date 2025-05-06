Microsoft Pulls the Wraps Off New Surface Laptop and Surface Pro

Microsoft seems to have regained some of its mojo with the Surface lineup of the past few years, bolstered by its foray into generative AI, named Copilot. Merging the two together, Microsoft announced the latest of what they called their “Copilot+ PCs”: the Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro tablet.

tablet or laptop. take your pick.

The Surface Pro’s 12″ touchscreen works with a stylus for scribbling notes and drawings. According to Microsoft, you should be able to get up to 16 hours of use out of it before it needs a recharge. Stepping up to the 13″ version drops the battery life to about 14 hours. For the base level 12″ model, pricing starts at $799.

For $100 more, you can snag a Surface Laptop with the 13″ screen. It joins the 13.8″ and 15″ models already on sale. The little 13-incher can eke out an impressive 23 hours of use between charges.

two new “copilot+ Pcs”

“Copilot+ PCs are lightning fast, responsive devices with long battery life, built to be secure by design and by default, and unlock exclusive AI experiences, running locally thanks to the Neural Processing Unit in their advanced processors,” wrote Microsoft in its press announcement earlier today, on May 6, 2025.

Put more simply, these two new Surface devices feature the incorporation of Microsoft’s Copilot AI tool to integrate workflows across many apps, such as Microsoft 365’s business apps.

“Windows continues to invest in Copilot+ PCs, with a new agent in settings and new Copilot+ PC experiences announced today,” Microsoft continues, “rolling out first to Windows Insiders.”

Windows Insider is a free-to-join program whereby you get to test upcoming features and product changes ahead of their widespread release to the public, providing feedback and, as Microsoft puts it, “engage directly with Microsoft engineers to help shape the future of Windows.”

Perhaps one of those suggestions to Microsoft’s engineers should be to stop fiddling with Windows so damn much.