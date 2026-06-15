Microsoft Reportedly Looking to Reverse Course on Xbox Exclusives

A new rumor claims that Microsoft is looking to reverse their decision on Xbox exclusive games. According to a leak from an insider, Xbox is looking to back off exclusivity following recent financial troubles.

Insider Claims Microsoft May Reverse Xbox Exclusives Strategy

Screenshot: Microsoft

This week continues to be a rough one for Xbox fans. Just today alone, multiple outlets have reported that Microsoft is , as well as potentially shuttering Double Fine and Arkane Studios. Well, things might get a lot worse if this latest rumor about Xbox exclusives is to be believed.

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According to hardware leaker SneakersSO, Microsoft is in such a dire situation financially, that it could upend their Xbox exclusivity plans. The insider first in a post on the NeoGAF forum. “I know for a fact the true picture of their financial situation really didn’t enter the discussion until 3-4 weeks ago, maybe a touch more. And the slated layoff round predates even that (and predates Sharma even entering the picture).”

Screenshot: Reddit, NeoGAF

The leaker then claimed that Microsoft are already looking to reverse course on Xbox exclusives. Even more shocking, the account then said that Microsoft brought back exclusivities “for show” to please fans . “I know they are under no illusion that the entirely fan-service-pleasing ‘exclusive’ talk was nothing more than a show for convention season. Already there is talk about how to reverse course on it.”

Xbox Reportedly Facing a “Dire” Financial Situation Under Sharma

Screenshot: Microsoft

Interestingly, SneakersSO also claimed that the optimism that came with Asha Sharma taking over as CEO quickly fizzled out after Xbox had to come to terms with its financial situation. Specifically, Microsoft was reportedly unwilling to continue providing the level of investment it had been giving Xbox over the last two decades.

“I think there was some optimism that was inherited when Asha Sharma took over from the old guard. Projections and ideas that simply could not square with the investment that it would require, much less the accounting that was finally catching up to the entire division.” SneakersSO also referred to a recent interview with Microsoft’s CEO, where Satya Nadella said that “Xbox must finally become a sustainable business after 25 years of investment.”

Screenshot: Microsoft

As far as whether this latest Xbox Exclusives leak is credible or not, it’s hard to say. SneakersSO previously leaked that Xbox was cancelling ZeniMax Studios’ Project Blackbird MMO. He’s also had other leaks that were accurate. But this latest rumor about Xbox exclusives is not backed up by a second source.

However, given the latest news about the mass Xbox layoffs, studio closures, and the harsh financial realities the company faces, it’s hard to imagine that exclusives would actually make sense at this point in time. The bigger surprise is the insider’s claim that Microsoft only brought back Xbox exclusives at Summer Game Fest “for show”. That is quite the claim. However, I would take this with a grain of salt until we hear more from Xbox.