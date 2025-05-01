Microsoft To Follow Nintendo by Charging $80 for Xbox Games – Consoles and Accessories Will Also See Increased Prices

A new report claims that Microsoft is going to increase the price of Xbox games to $80. The price hike follows in the footsteps of Nintendo setting a new standard with Mario Kart World. Many had predicted that Nintendo’s aggressive strategy would set in motion new pricing standards for AAA games, and it looks like they were correct. And to think, we all thought it would be GTA 6 that would break the $70 price barrier.

microsoft’s Xbox Games Will Reportedly be $80 this Holiday Season

Screenshot: Microsoft, Activision, Nintendo

A report by Windows Central on May 1 broke the news that Microsoft is gearing up to start selling Xbox games at a new $80 price point. However, the news gets worse for consumers, as the increased pricing will reportedly affect Xbox gaming consoles and accessories as well. For example, the Xbox Series X will now be sold for a staggering $599 — which is pretty wild, considering it’s a five-year-old console and the PlayStation 5 Pro is just $100 more.

Videos by VICE

Below are the new price changes consumers can expect if they are buying Xbox consoles or accessories during the 2025 holiday season:

United States

Product New Price Xbox Series S 512 $379.99 Xbox Series S 1TB $429.99 Xbox Series X Digital $549.99 Xbox Series X $599.99 Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition $729.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) $64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) $69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition $79.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition $89.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) $149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) $199.99 Xbox Stereo Headset $64.99 Xbox Wireless Headset $119.99

European Union

Product New Price Xbox Series S 512 €349.99 Xbox Series S 1TB €399.99 Xbox Series X Digital €549.99 Xbox Series X €599.99 Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition €699.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) €64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) €69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition €79.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition €89.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) €149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) €199.99

United Kingdom

Product New Price Xbox Series S 512 £299.99 Xbox Series S 1TB £349.99 Xbox Series X Digital £449.99 Xbox Series X £499.99 Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition £589.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) £59.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) £64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition £74.99 Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition £74.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) £124.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) £169.99

microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Is Looking Better By the Day?

Screenshot: Xbox

So, yeah, that’s a major price increase. According to the report, Microsoft won’t charge $80 for all games. The American publisher will reportedly use a sliding price scale, setting the price based on each game’s scope. So, expect to pay $80 for a new Call of Duty or Forza title, for example. Suddenly, that Game Pass subscription is looking a bit better, eh? Although, watch them increase the price of that as well.

I mean, in all fairness, Xbox Game Pass has been on an insane streak lately. In April alone, we got Game of the Year contenders Blue Prince and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Not to mention the shadow drop of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. And next month, we’re getting DOOM: The Dark Ages. So I definitely think the subscription service has more than earned its cost. However, with prices rising across the board over at Xbox, I can’t help but be skeptical that Game Pass won’t follow suit in the near future.

Ironically, everyone in the industry predicted that Grand Theft Auto 6 would shake up game pricing. No one could have guessed that Nintendo would make the first move. That said, the report doesn’t clarify whether Xbox is increasing prices due to global tariffs or simply following in the footsteps of the Big Red. But it’s hard not to draw that conclusion given the price change only a month after the reveal of Mario Kart World.