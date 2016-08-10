Midas.Gold’s New Track Will Get You Hitting the Gym

This article originally appeared on Noisey Australia.

Midas.Gold has been working it out. It sounds like the Brisbane, Australia based MC, aka Kett Lawd, has been operating his smooth flows in the 24-hour gym and his lates track “Work.It.Out.” is toned as hell. Just don’t call him a rapper. Hardworking, yes. Having supported the likes of Danny Brown, the artist—who has drawn comparisons to Travis Scott—is making impressive inroads in the local hip-hop scene.

His latest track “Work.It.Out.” a chiming, bass-heavy jam is an inspiration for the gym, and is a solid listen while on the bike, waiting for the Nautilus machine or in extreme pain on the ab bench.

Pump the track below and check his lives dates and mark your calender for when Midas.Gold hits your city soon.

MIDAS.GOLD WORK IT OUT TOUR

Sept 23 – Brisbane at TBC Club

Sept 28 – Sydney at World Bar

Sept 30 – Coffs Harbour at Plantation Hotel

Oct 6 – Melbourne at Laundry

Oct 8 – Adelaide at Rocket Bar