Mido Claims He “Almost Killed” Zlatan Ibrahimovic With Pair of Scissors

Former Ajax, Tottenham and Middlesbrough striker Mido has claimed that he “almost killed” Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the pair played together in Holland, after throwing a pair of scissors at his then teammate’s head.



Interviewed for Swedish documentary ‘Becoming Zlatan’, as quoted by The Sun, Mido revealed that a heated argument in the Ajax dressing room nearly led to a horrendous incident of work-related violence. After losing to rivals PSV Eindhoven in 2003, he almost went full Krull on Ibrahimovic, taking the scissors he was using to remove his ankle wrapping and turning them into an impromptu throwing star.

Writing in his autobiography, Zlatan paints a picture of an extremely sulky Mido, angry with spending the majority of the game on the bench. According to him, Mido “came into the locker room and called us all miserable cunts.”

Zlatan goes on: “I responded by saying if anybody was a cunt it was him. Mido picked up a pair of scissors and flung them at me. It was completely nuts. The scissors whizzed past my head, straight into the concrete wall and made a crack.”

Zlatan has a flashback and tries to defend himself from some imaginary scissors // EPA Images/Peter Powell

Now, Mido has given his own version of events. Speaking on the documentary, he’s said: “I was very upset I didn’t start that game. When I came on, we were 2-0 down, I think, and I started arguing with Zlatan on the pitch.

“I was shouting at everyone and Zlatan was shouting back at me. I had scissors in my hand, as I was taking off the wrapping on my ankles. Ten minutes later, I went into the shower and he was sitting in the jacuzzi.”

“We just looked at each other and started laughing. I said to Zlatan: ‘You know that I almost killed you?’ And he said: ‘Yeah, I know.’”

So there we have it. Had things gone a little differently all those years ago, Manchester United might still be in the hunt for a striker, and Mido might be close to making parole.

