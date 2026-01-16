‘Midwest Scumdogs’: Gwar Covers Chappel Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’, and I Will Never Hear This Song the Same Again

I can’t imagine a universe in which Gwar and Chappell Roan crossover. That’s because I don’t have to imagine it. After all, we’re in it. It’s this universe.

Those lovable scumdogs have served up a cover of Roan’s modern classic, “Pink Pony Club”. Trust me, you will never hear the song the same way again. In a press release, Gwar vocalist The Berserker Blothar explained why the band chose to cover the tune. “‘Pink Pony Club’ is about embracing exile from a boring, s***ty world and remaking yourself into whatever you want. Be who you are, be who you aren’t, p*** people off, we don’t care!”

Videos by VICE

Thanks to the folks at AV Club, you can watch the full performance below.

Play video

While a standout, this is far from Gwar’s first cover song. Over the years, the band has performed its own renditions of classics like “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys, “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas, and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” by Billy Ocean.

Gwar had covered classic hard rock songs like “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

The crème de la crème of Gwar covers, however, has to be “I’m Just Ken”, from the Barbie movie. Originally performed by Ryan Gosling, the Oscar-nominated tune is nothing if not a masterpiece in the claws of Gwar.

Play video

In other Gwar news, the band is about to head out on tour again. They’ve announced the Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour, featuring support from Soulfly and King Parrot.

“This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence, and rock and f***ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls,” The Berserker Blothar said in a statement, via Metal Injection. “Be there, humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!” Find all the upcoming Gwar tour dates below:

3/19 Richmond, VA, The National

3/20 Reading, PA, Reverb

3/21 Albany, NY, Empire Live

3/22 Huntington, NY, The Paramount

3/24 Hartford, CT, The Webster

3/25 Wilmington, DE, The Queen

3/26 Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom

3/27 Boston, MA, House Of Blues

3/28 Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom

3/29 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

3/31 Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

4/1 St Louis, MO, The Pageant

4/2 Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall

4/3 Fort Wayne, IN, Pieres

4/4 Saginaw, MI, The Vault

4/5 Green Bay, WI, Epic Events Center

4/7 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

4/8 Des Moines, IA, Val Air Ballroom

4/9 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

4/10 Lawrence, KS, The Granada

4/12 Grand Junction, CO, Mesa Theater

4/14 Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

4/15 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall

4/17 Sacramento, CA, Channel 24

4/18 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

4/19 San Diego, CA, House of Blues

4/20 Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theater

4/21 Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater

4/23 Austin, TX, Emos

4/24 Houston, TX, Warehouse Live

4/25 Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen Music Hall

4/27 Chattanooga, TN, The Signal

4/28 Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

4/29 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore