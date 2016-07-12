Everything Is Happening “Now” in Migos and Gucci Mane’s New Song

Migos are now as underrated as Gucci Mane has been deified, which sucks because Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are the greatest power trio since Rush. Hot on the heels of their strong, consistent 3 Way EP, hip-hop’s first family have linked up with the Trap God for a new song, “Now.”

All four of these dudes want things at this very moment, whether it’s racks, women, or the ability to perpetually whip even after their wrists get tired. The real star of the show might be Sonny Digital, whose pounding headbanger of a beat works with both Gucci’s steadfast flow and Migos’ usual verbal acrobatics. There are many puns that I will not do here so I’ll simply say you should bump this shit now.

Videos by VICE

Phil would listen to a 20-minute sci-fi rap epic from Migos. Follow him on Twitter.