Migos’s Offset Gives First Post-Jail Interview: “This Opened My Eyes”

In April, Migos were arrested on drug and gun charges on the campus of Georgia Southern University, where they were playing a show. While members Takeoff and Quavo were released on bail, Offset, who has a previous criminal record, remained in jail until about a week ago. Since getting out, Offset has hopped on some new music, and now he’s given his first interview, to Atlanta TV station WSB-TV.

“There were some light moments afterwards as he ‘dabbed,’ a dance move that Migos helped popularize,” reporter Mike Winne said, hilariously, in the segment, but, as Winne explained, Offset gave a pretty insightful interview about his time in prison, explaining that “it was worse than any other time because I was doing something right with myself before I went in. I had success going on.”

Winne spoke to prosecutors (who, in response to the question “was justice done in this case?” said “No”) and Migos’ defense attorney. Offset is out on a plea to riot in a penal institution, and all the other charges against him—violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying weapons within certain school areas, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act—have been dropped. However, he was sentenced to five years probation and a $1,000 fine, and he has been banished from Georgia’s Bulloch, Effingham, Screven and Jenkins counties. “That’s something like if a terrorist comes over here or something,” Offset said of the banishment. “We went there to do a show.”

In the interview segments, Offset also discusses what it was like in jail, the response he had from fans in the #FreeOffset movement, and the inspiration he drew from the Bible. He compared himself to the story of Solomon: “God took it away from him out the blue to see what his faith was and he had faith, and he got it back times ten.”

He also explained, “Maybe I wasn’t seeing, my eyes weren’t open for the bigger picture, and this opened my eyes cause I went to talking to God to see what answers he would give me. Probably I needed a little makeup work done on my character. Maybe God just wanted to keep me from getting hurt or injured the whole time I was locked up.”

And he concluded, “My faith was tested the whole time I was in there, I feel like. I almost failed the test, but my mama helped me keep my faith.”

Watch the segments below and find the full WBS-TV report here.

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.