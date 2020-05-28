Migos Say Georgia’s Reopening Is Too Early on ‘Shelter in Place’

In the latest episode of “Shelter in Place,” Shane Smith catches up with Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff over a Zoom conference call. The group is eager to get back on stage, but don’t think it’s time for their home state of Georgia to reopen just yet.

“I disagree with it if the whole world ain’t doing it,” Offset said.



“I’m with the social distancing,” Takeoff said. ” I hope they find a vaccine for it, so we can get back out and do what we do.”

Offset mentions his great uncle died from coronavirus, and disagrees with Georgia’s decision to be one of the first states to reopen. Takeoff and Quavo also express a similar feeling, even though they’re all itching to perform again.

Offset also talks about attempting to pay for relative’s healthcare up-front, but he says it’s not so simple, and describes the bureaucracy of the American healthcare system. It’s a startling fact that even a member of Migos can’t get health insurance for someone if he tried. Offset himself recognizes that those in his community, without the resources or the funds, are just “out of luck.”

The interview also touches on lighter subjects, such as their upcoming album, and their latest single, “Taco Tuesday.” “We the Migos, we make songs about anything and everything, real fast, and it ended up being a crazy hit,” Quavo explained.

When Smith asks the group if this situation is making them more politically active, Quavo’s response is clearly one of frustration. “We don’t know how to start an insurance company,” he said. “We don’t have that resource. Only thing we have is money, and success, and jewels.” The group has donated PPE in Los Angeles and Atlanta, and Offset, along with Young Thug, held a virtual concert to raise money for an Atlanta foodbank.

“Of course I want to help my folks,” Quavo added. He speaks about not knowing how to help, and a desire for people with political experience to step in and provide guidance on how Migos can help.

“When you put them outlets, and you give us the socket, we gonna plug it in. Fuck with us! Give us the info!”

It’s both unsettling and grounding to hear Migos talk in uncertain and frustrated superhero-like terms than their raps. It is for sure more relatable.



“Shelter in Place” airs on VICE TV on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET and PT.