Migrants and Refugees Test Lesbos’ Limits: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 5)

Just a few miles from Turkey, Greece’s Aegean islands are the frontline in Europe’s migrant crisis, as more and more refugees risk a dangerous sea crossing to escape the chaos of the Middle East.

As dinghies land on the shores of the island of Lesbos, and life jackets scatter the beaches, the migrants and refugees wait for ferries to take them to mainland Greece, a gateway into the European Union.

Videos by VICE

Yet the island is struggling to register and accommodate the new arrivals, and tensions have mounted as small groups of local citizens demonstrate against the presence of Muslim refugees.

VICE News travels to Lesbos, where a sudden influx of 20,000 migrants has stretched the island’s ability to cope to breaking point.

