Miguel Angel Jimenez Holes Out From Fairway, Continues to Love Life More Than You

Miguel Angel Jimenez is having a grand old time at the Open de Espana this week. On Friday, he hit a hole-in-one and won himself 288 beers. The tournament contest promised the beers to any player to hit a hole-in-one during the week and Jimenez answered the call. It also made the following sentences possible: “Jimenez has a knack for winning imbibable prizes. In 2013, he won 100 bottles of SEXY wine after holing another ace at the Portugal Masters.”

A hole-in-one and 288 free beers is a pretty good year, really, and a well-earned reason to sheath his golf club and dance, but why be content with life when you are an unstoppable force of Good Times? Earlier today, Jimenez struck again and holed out from the fairway on the fifth hole—he hit an eight iron from 158 yards out for an eagle two—breaking out the dance moves one more time. And, just for good measure, he gracefully accepted a kiss on the cheek from a fan, while enjoying his cigar. Drinking, dancing, romance, and golf; dude’s got it figured out.

