Help! I’m Obsessed With Miguel’s Futuristic Wrap Sunglasses

Like all dudes my age (I assume), I have a soft spot for Matrix-core style. Black dusters, latex, and techno? Sold, 100%. Blade’s leather jacket/vest combo and a sword? Extremely down. Vin Diesel’s dystopian-gym-chic vibes in The Chronicles of Riddick? Let’s go. Nine Inch Nails’ epic Twin Peaks cameo? Take my money. Besides looking extremely cool (and me being afraid of them), all these dudes have something else in common: They have sick sunglasses.

So when singer-songwriter Miguel popped up at the Grammys with an apocalyptic businessman-meets-warrior aesthetic, something deep inside me was activated. Was it the suit jacket made from different textiles? Or the industrial chains around his neck? No, it was his shiny black wrap sunglasses.

I knew I had to find them, so I went on a journey to the end of the internet (read: casually looked at a couple websites) and discovered that they’re by Blegati, a company seemingly forged in the 2000-era post-industrial vibes we love so much.

Blegati also makes jewelry that looks like it’s from Elden Ring, but the brand’s sunglasses are what I’m feeling right now. Namely, these Blegati x Moxie sunglasses.

Is Miguel training for the next Matrix film? Or just trying to shield himself from fans who are mad that he hasn’t released an album since 2017? Whatever the reason, we’re not complaining.

Check out Miguel’s sunglasses at the Blegati website.

