Watch Miguel and TV on the Radio Play Each Other’s Songs and Cover Krautrock Legends Can

Red Bull Sound Select’s 30 Days in LA is a month-long concert series held at venues all around the city with guests raning from Vince Staples all the way to No Age, and last night’s act, Brooklyn indie rock luminaries TV on the Radio, brought a local along to help out with their show’s encore. Miguel came out to assist with “Seeds,” the title track from TVOTR’s 2014 album, Miguel’s signature single “Adorn” and also an unexpected cover of krautrock greats Can’s 1972 classic “Vitamin C.” Stream the dream team-up below.

Craig is geeking out imagining Miguel listening to Future Days. Follow him on Twitter.