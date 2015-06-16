It’s Sex Having Time! Stream Five Songs from Miguel’s Upcoming ‘Wild Heart’



The cover of Miguel’s ‘Wild Heart’ is maybe the greatest album cover of all time.

R&B sexual scientist Miguel’s anticipated Wild Heart releases at the end of the month on June 29, the follow-up to his 2012 acclaimed record Kaleidoscope Dream. Today, he’s released five songs from the record for your listening (and sexual) pleasure. Two of these tracks (“Hollywood Dreams” and “NWA” featuring Kurupt)—were on the surprise EP Miguel gave the world in December. But the other three tracks—”FLESH,” “…goingtohell,” and “face the sun” (which features Lenny Kravitz)—are all brand stinking new. That’s right. Put down that cup of coffee and your significant other. It’s time for some morning sex, baby!

Listen to the five songs below, and be sure to check out Miguel’s first single from Wild Heart, “Coffee.”

@ericsundy