It Just Got A Lot Easier to Dress Like Mija

LA-based DJ, producer, and occasional model Mija has launched her new clothing line, Made By Mija.

The collection features men’s, women’s, and unisex apparel including graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats, overalls, intimates, and various accessories, all of which reflect Mija’s low-key personality, and most of which come in the industry-mandated color palette of black and white.

Speaking with NEST HQ about the collection, Mija shared that her sartorial aspirations formed well before her rise in the dance world, as she was studying fashion design, merchandising, and buying before dropping out to pursue DJing full-time. “It’s kind of the only thing I was ever really into outside of the music world,” she said. “When I was a teenager I was always ripping apart t-shirts, sewing shit together, drawing on all my pants…”

Check out photos of the Made By Mija collection below, or head to the official website. Later this month, Mija heads out on her FK A Genre tour, and you can definitely expect to see the crowd donning her head-to-toe looks along the way.