Mike Fisher Knocks out Kevin Bieksa’s Tooth in Fight

What better way to spruce up a hockey game than dropping the gloves for a little tussle?

That’s what happened during Tuesday night’s contest between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks when Kevin Bieksa and Mike Fisher went at it early in the first period.

Videos by VICE

Both landed some hard shots. It was a good old-fashioned hockey fight. But Bieksa might want this one back, at least the tooth he had dislodged on a left-handed jab that Fisher landed cleanly. That white thing you see dangling from Bieksa’s mouth… that’s his tooth.

Hockey players, man.