Mike Huckaby Releases Second Edition of His Acclaimed “My Life with the Wave” Mix Series

In 2007, Detroit house and dub techno producer Mike Huckaby released an influential sample CD called My Life With The Wave, featuring 128 AIFF format samples of a synth enthusiast favorite, the Waldorf Wave. He calls the machine “the dream machine for deep house,” and their excessive costliness has lead in no small part to the collection’s success.

Huckaby followed up a few years later with a mix paying tribute to all the producers who had made the tracks with the sampler, titled “The My Life With The Wave Show“ and featured material from the likes of DJ Spider and Rick Wade. The original CD is still making waves to this day, so much so that Huckaby is gearing up to release another edition of the series on CD and vinyl, along with 313 special double-packages that include both. Pre-order that here (get on that).

To appease eager producers and fans of the series, Huckaby has recorded another mix that includes tracks from producer’s who have used the sampler, as well as a small selection of tunes that honor his affinity for really good deep house and techno. Clocking in at 90 minutes and featuring 18 tracks from an international host of artists, you can hear the mix below, narrated by the artist himself.

