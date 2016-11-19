Mike Pence Was Booed at ‘Hamilton’ and Stood Outside While the Cast Addressed Him

Vice president-elect Mike Pence attended last night’s performance of Hamilton in New York City and was greeted by jeering and booing from the crowd. It looked about as rowdy as an audience reaction at Hamilton could get and I’m all for that right now.

(Before we go further, there are a number of reasons to boo Mike Pence that go beyond his complicity with the President-elect. His policies as Governor of Indiana have been flagrantly homophobic and anti-choice, often to the point of absurdity. He has diverted funds from groups trying to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS into “conversion therapy” for gay people. He tried to pass legislation that would require women seeking abortions to bury or cremate the fetuses. There’s no space here in this blog post to go through all of Mike Pence’s heinous and damaging beliefs. Read more about Pence at Right-Wing Watch.)

Videos by VICE

At the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays the role of Aaron Burr, addressed Pence directly with the cast assembled around him:

We, sir—we—are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights. We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

Though many outlets suggested this morning that Pence had left the theater during the appeal, The New York Times report that Pence in fact stood outside in the hallway of the auditorium to hear the remarks. Perhaps he believed that was more respectful.

In response to the cast’s eloquent address and the audience’s decision to express their First Amendment right’s, Donald Trump, the President-elect, called for a safe space:

Lead image via Screencap.



Follow Noisey on Twitter.