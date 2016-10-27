Mike Skinner and Murkage Dave Have Teamed Up With Kopparberg for a Brand New Music Video

We are proud to present the official new video for “Tied to You” from long time collaborators Mike Skinner and Murkage Dave, made in partnership with Kopparberg. These guys tend to work on club orientated stuff together, like their high-energy club night Tonga, but this is slightly more introspective and, according to Murkage Dave, “more to do with relationships and how we can drag each other down or uplift each other because of love.”

Directed by Mike Skinner and starring Murkage Dave, the video explores the difficult choices young couples are faced with. It was made from scratch in 24 hours, which is in keeping with the spirit of ‘Fånga Dagen’, the Swedish phrase that Kopparberg swears by, meaning that life is what you make it, that opportunity lives in every moment and all we have to do is be open to it.

Watch the whole thing below:

