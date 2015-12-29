Mike Tyson Falls to Challenger Hoverboard in 10 Second Bout

Mike Tyson looked like he was easily in control, effortlessly dominating the overmatched hoverboard, but then he dropped his guard. Despite the urging from his corner, Tyson got a little cocky, confident in his mastery, and began celebrating too soon. That’s when the hoverboard made its move. Just one slip, as he approached the area rug in his living room, and the hoverboard shot out from under Tyson’s feet, dropping him to the ground in one vicious swing.

Although likely, a rematch has not been discussed at this time.