Mikey Erg’s Video for “Faulty Metaphor” Is a Big Dose of Social Anxiety

2016 has been a year of firsts for Mikey Erg. In June, Erg (a.k.a. Mike Yannich) released his first solo album, Tentative Decisions, an effort that thoroughly exceeded expectations and pushed the boundaries of what a pop punk record can be. And now, he’s made his first-ever music video to go along with its opening track, “Faulty Metaphor.”

The video captures the feeling of social anxiety in party situations, like how it seems that everyone’s having a great time until you show up. (That Jawbreaker lyric comes to mind: “If you can’t be the life of the party, you’ll be the death of everyone.”) Yannich says it accurately captures what it’s like when he goes to parties, which, sorry, but we’ve got to argue against. Get a couple beers in him and start talking about the drum work on old XTC albums and the guy is a party animal.

Tentative Decisions is out now from Don Giovanni Records. Yannich also released an EP with Anika Pyle of Katie Ellen/Chumped, and his beloved, defunct band The Ergs! reunited at Fest this weekend.