MIKEY Premieres “Ocean Drive” Remix with K Camp and Improves Your Summer

MIKEY is a 26-year-old artist Raleigh, NC that makes the kind of rap & b that’s very much Out Here right now. Though he’s only been making music for a little over a year, there’s a polish to his sound that belies his experience. He recently shared with us a remix of his song “Ocean Drive” which gets an assist from Atlanta native K Camp (2013’s “Money Baby” and “Cut Her Off”). MIKEY tells us “K Camp reached out via Twitter DM regarding the Ocean Drive remix and long story short, we’re here. Just a smooth summer vibe record that you can ride to.”

Producer Remy provides dreamy but bass-heavy production that relies on an expertly-wielded sample from College and Electric Youth’s “Real Hero” which you probably heard on the Drive soundtrack. Check out the Ocean Drive remix by MIKEY featuring K Camp below and maybe it’ll be heavy in your summer music rotation: