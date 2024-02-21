Help! I’m Obsessed With These Pho-Filled Frozen Soup Dumplings

I didn’t eat frozen food for, like, ten years. There was a good reason why (I was a snobby food writer who was eating out every night, lived in New York City, and didn’t own a microwave), but once I moved to an apartment in LA with a proper kitchen with more than four feet of counter space, I was wowed by how far the frozen food game has come since I was a kid nuking Stouffer’s Yankee pot roast meals while settling in to watch TGIF. Frozen food is amazing now, man—you can truly get high-end restaurant-quality food like it’s no thing. Authentic dim sum, genuinely delicious vegan entrées, Roberta’s pizza… it’s all in the freezer aisle.

A few years ago, I tested a bunch of different frozen soup dumplings, and the brand that undoubtedly came out on top was MìLà (formerly known as The XLB). Founded by two second-gen Chinese Americans, the company seriously values authenticity, and its frozen soup dumplings are not only seriously delicious, but incredibly easy to prepare at home. I was hooked from my first juicy bite of the classic pork xiao long bao (as was my very discerning Chinese-American bestie) and also fell in love with the accompanying Sauce Trio (the ginger-scallion Umami sauce goes crazy). So when I caught wind that MìLà’s Lunar New Year drop was a dumpling collaboration with Seattle’s famed Phở Bắc, I couldn’t wait to fire up my steamer basket.

Fam, IDK why this is the first time I’m enjoying access to a pho-filled soup dumpling, but my god, it’s a heavenly experience. You simply steam these bad boys for 11 minutes, and in less time than it takes to watch a rousing live rendition of “Purple Rain” on YouTube, these delectable dumplings are ready for your slurping pleasure. These precious edible purses of hot, aromatic broth, with that iconic flavor synthesis of beef, scallions, cilantro, and onions, are the perfect cool-weather treat. This is truly Asian fusion cuisine we can get behind [chef’s kiss].

Photo courtesy of MìLà

Best of all, each bag has a whopping 50 dumplings, so you can keep a stash in your freezer for whenever the craving strikes—and rest assured, it will. Frequently. Like, right now, as I write this. BRB.

The limited-edition Pho Beef Soup Dumplings are available at MìLà.

